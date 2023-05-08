Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kate Middleton & Prince William Might Have Had a Stressful Morning Leading Up to King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton, Prince William LEON NEAL/Getty Images.
TOPSHOT - Britain's Camilla sits on the throne wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. (Photo by Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III, wearing the St Edward's Crown and holding the Sovereign's Sceptre with Dove (R) and Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MATTHEWS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: The anointing screen, which will be used in the coronation of King Charles III and has been handmade by the Royal School of Needlework, as it stands in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London on April 24, 2023 in London, England. The most important moment in the coronation is the "unction", the sacred act of anointing a monarch with holy oil, which can be traced as far back as the 7th and 8th centuries, and signals that the monarch has been chosen by God. It is only seen by the sovereign and the Archbishop of Canterbury and will take place behind the anointing screen. The Coronation of King Charles III and The Queen Consort will take place on May 6, part of a three-day celebration. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Florist Shane Connolly, who will be arranging the flowers within Westminster Abbey, amongst the coronation service flowers at Chapter House, Westminster Abbey, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort on May 4, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
8 Important Details You Might Have Missed From King Charles III's Coronation

One of the most curious moments during King Charles III’s coronation came just moments before the ceremony started. There seemed to be some sort of snafu in the scheduling when King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Were they late? Or were the king and queen early?

The timing on a historic day like this is of utmost importance, especially since William, Kate, and their three kids, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, couldn’t just come waltzing down the aisle after the king and queen on their big day. Even Today Show anchor Savannah Guthrie seemed puzzled when she said on the air about the Waleses, “We frankly expected to see them before this moment. So we will see how all this unfolds.”

Charles didn’t look too pleased to be stuck in Diamond Jubilee State Coach in front of Westminster Abbey with nothing to do — it was awkward, and the cameras were capturing the moment. The palace has not offered any comment about the situation, but viewers saw it written all over Kate and William’s faces — it looked like it was a tough morning for them. George likely had to be out the door first to prep for his Page of Honor role with his grandfather, but that still left four members of their family to get out the door and hustle over to the coronation. If one thing went wrong — a child meltdown or a broken zipper on a dress — there was little wiggle room.

No matter what happened, most families can relate to those days when nothing seems to go right and it’s just going to be impossible to get there on time. Of course, not everyone’s family member is about to be crowned the King of England, but a little tardiness didn’t spoil a grand day for anyone.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

