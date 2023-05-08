Elizabeth Hurley Dances Into Summer With a Dazzling Golden Glow in Her Peach-Colored Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fans of Elizabeth Hurley know that the 57-year-old actress’ favorite season is bikini season. With summer just right around the corner, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder is drumming up excitement for the latest chic swimwear in her collection — this year, it’s all about peaches.

Hurley shared new snapshots on her Instagram account showing off her gorgeous curves in a new sherbet-colored string bikini accessorized with gold hardware. Her long brunette hair with golden highlights cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves. She gave a smoldering glance in the mirror as her sun-kissed skin glowed from every angle — she looked stunning. The Father Christmas Is Back star captioned the images, “Did you know I have a twin? 😘 We’re both wearing our brand new Peaches bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach.” (And if you are looking for a more affordable option, we found a cute dupe for only $26.99.)

She loves to share the bikini snapshots with her fans, but occasionally, she will run into a critic or two. However, Hurley has a wise response for anyone who thinks a woman in her 50s should cover up. “I have a business to run and bikinis to sell. There’s not that much more to it than that,” she told Hello magazine very matter of fact. “If I sold cans of soup, you’d see an awful lot of pictures of me stirring pots at my stove.”

Suvimuga Peach Bikini $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

That no-nonsense approach is what has helped her stay in the limelight over the decades — from her acting to career to her fashion line. Hurley doesn’t take herself too seriously, but her business is important to her, and she knows how to market her product well.

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley: