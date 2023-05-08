Meghan Markle Looked Completely Unbothered in Sunny California During King Charles III’s Coronation Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Prince Harry jetted out of the coronation as fast as he could, Meghan Markle soaked up the California sunshine over the weekend — looking completely unbothered about missing King Charles III’s historic day. The day after the coronation, with her husband home safely from the U.K., the Duchess of Sussex looked relaxed and happy while on a hike near Montecito.

Wearing black leggings and a black T-shirt, Meghan covered her face from the sun with a large hat and oversized sunglasses. (See the photos HERE.) She kept an army-green jacket wrapped around her waist and a pink bandana around her neck. It looks like she and pals Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak attempted a strenuous hike because the Duchess of Sussex sported some pretty serious hiking boots.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden did not have the best seat at King Charles III's coronation. https://t.co/z961MdEgGr — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 7, 2023

While she used the relatable excuse of Prince Archie’s fourth birthday as the reason she was staying home, it was Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, who told the U.K.’s This Morning the real reason she stayed behind. “She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets even a foot near the story,” he explained. “It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different.” She wanted to “protect her peace” and we don’t blame her for prioritizing her mental health.

‘Finding Freedom’ $13 on Amazon.com Buy now

Now that Harry and Meghan have the royal family event behind them, they are probably breathing a sigh of relief. They no longer have royal duties to tend to, Frogmore Cottage is not their home anymore, and it’s time for them to focus on their future in the U.S. where Harry is planting his roots a little deeper.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.