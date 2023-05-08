The Internet Thinks That Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, & Rose Hanbury Are Having Some Sort of Fashion Throw Down

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

What in the Miranda Priestly is going on with the women in royal circles when it comes to fashion? There is apparently a style war going on between Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Rose Hanbury — yes, the woman who was rumored to have an entanglement with Prince William, although that tea was never proven.

Back in the Duchess of Sussex’s royal days, she was known to favor a pair of stiletto heels from Aquazurra. The Bow Tie Pump retails for $850 and Meghan had it in several colors — it’s a chic pair of shoes to have in your wardrobe. (And we found a cute dupe here for under $54!) Well, eagle-eyes fans noticed that the Princess of Wales also sported the same pair at Friday’s Coronation reception. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen the women take style inspo from each other, but what made the internet really go crazy is when the Marchioness of Cholmondeley decided to entire the fashion chat.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to open Oceania at the Royal Academy of Arts on September 25, 2018 in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.

She decided that King Charles III’s coronation was the perfect day to wear the same stilettos that Kate wore only hours before. And all eyes were on Rose because not only is her husband David Rocksavage the king’s lord in waiting, but their son, Oliver, was one of the pages at the coronation. Oh, what a tangled royal web it is! Amanda Matta, who runs the royal family news TikTok account @matta_of_fact, noted in a video that “all three of these women’s currency is their image.”

Kate Middleton and Rose Hanbury in Aquazzura’s Bow Tie Pumps.

MEGA, Karwai Tang/WireImage.

She broke down why the shoe debate is important for all of the women — for Kate, her style is used to help keep the royal family “relevant,” Meghan is using “her personal image to build her brand,” and Rose “knows she’s trending right now” and it’s a good way to land in headlines. Matta even goes on to predict that Rose is being “soft-launched in the press.” But the real winner here is Aquazurra, who is probably seeing a rush to buy the very elegant (and expensive) pair of shoes, all thanks to three royal women.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best post-royal fashion moments below!