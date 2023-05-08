Penélope Cruz & Salma Hayek Getting Ready for the Met Gala Is the Definition of BFF Goals

In addition to being gorgeous, and talented, and trailblazers, actresses Penélope Cruz and Salma Hayek are also best friends. At the 2023 Met Gala, for example, the two did what any two best friends would do when they go to the same event: get ready together!

Sharing some pictures of them getting ready on Instagram, Cruz showed just how close the two really are. In a couple of pictures, Hayek is seen giving Cruz a hug wearing pajamas and an eye mask. Cruz, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a floral off-the-shoulder top and blue jeans. In another pic, their hug turned into a full cuddle moment in a lime-green couch.

In the other photos, their adorableness only continued with pictures of the two chatting and laughing while Hayek gets a massage. The last picture of the gallery, our undisputed favorite, has Cruz giving a full model face to the camera while Hayek is wearing a full face mask. Stylish and hilarious!

“MET morning with @salmahayek,” the Parallel Mothers star wrote in the caption. “Ayyyyyy, cuanto la quiero!!!!” (“Oh, how much I love her” in Spanish).

At the event, both Hayek and Cruz looked breathtakingly beautiful. Cruz, who was a co-chair at the star-studded Gala, wowed billowing 1988 Chanel gown. The sheer-white gown had an attached hood embellished with silver sequins which gently framed her face. The plunging neckline then showed off her stunning curves and cascaded down to a full skirt and silver sky-high platform heels. She accessorized with soft, dewy makeup, large silver-drop earrings, and her hair parted in the middle and swept into a low bun.

Hayek, on the other hand, opted for color in a figure-hugging bright red gown. The strapless Gucci gown, which showed off her curves with a plunging necklace, also cascaded down with a layered skirt. Below the layers, the dress also had a sexy lace layer that showed off her toned legs and ultra-high heels. Hayek complemented the look with glowy makeup, a brown smokey eye, pearl earrings and another low bun. Related story Elizabeth Hurley Dances Into Summer With a Dazzling Golden Glow in Her Peach-Colored Bikini

If getting together means bringing this much glamour to the carpet, we’re hoping these two get ready together more often!

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best red carpet moments throughout the years:

