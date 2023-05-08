King Charles III Reportedly Had This Surprising ‘Sweet’ Moment Honoring Prince Harry & Archie at the Coronation

It’s no secret that Prince Harry wanted to make his trip to the U.K. for his dad King Charles III‘s coronation short and sweet. Whether it was to get home before the end of his son Archie’s fourth birthday, or just to escape the awkwardness with the rest of the royal family, Harry was in and out quite quickly.

And, because he left just hours after the coronation took place, Harry missed the private family gathering at Buckingham Palace that soon followed the ceremony. According to a source in the Daily Mail, while most royals “breathed a sigh of relief” with Harry’s absence, Charles seemed “genuinely quite disappointed that he didn’t stay.” After all, Harry is his son and May 6 was one of the biggest days of his life.

Per the source, before the guests started eating, Prince William made a small speech and congratulated his father on the grand occasion. As a reply, Charles then made a speech of his own and thanked everyone who had worked hard to make the day so special.

Prince Harry made a quick getaway out of London — and for good reason! https://t.co/DXIt1WkxhY — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 7, 2023

Charles then raised a glass to his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended the event and totally stole the show with how adorable they were. In addition, Charles toasted to “those that weren’t there” (aka Harry and Meghan Markle‘s kids Lilibet and Archie) and even went on to wish Archie a very happy birthday “wherever he was.” A grandpa just being a grandpa, am I right?

“It was apparently a very sweet moment,” the source added. It sure sounds like it!

And though Harry wasn't there to hear the special shoutout, we're hoping he hears about it through friends and family in attendance. After all, while he may not be a working royal, he's still family!

