Taylor Swift & Matt Healy Had a Very Private Moment in Front of Thousands of Their Fans — And They Did It Twice

There is nothing you can put past Taylor Swift fans because they research every clue, and their latest discovery is straight out of rom-com. It seems that 33-year-old singer and her rumored beau, Matt Healy, have been sending very private messages to each other in front of thousands of audience members.

Of course, it was the TikTok account, @venusdaydreams, that made this very romantic discovery. At Friday’s concert in Nashville, Tennessee, Swift shyly looked at the camera and mouthed the words, “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you.” And yes, The 1975 singer was in audience and acting like a proud boyfriend, filming the performance on his smartphone.

But that wasn’t the only time this happened, one eagle-eyed Swiftie noticed that Healy uttered those same sweet words on May 3 at his concert in the Philippines. With The Sun recently breaking the news about their dating situation, and sources claiming that they are “madly in love,” this new TikTok video back up those rumors with some serious evidence. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right,” they shared. “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.”

If the news turns out to be true, it’s a sort-of Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck love story because Swift and the 34-year-old musician first met in 2014. While the insider claims that the timings just didn’t work out” almost a decade ago, it appears that the stars are aligning again for a second chance at romance.

