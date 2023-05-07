Prince William & Princess Kate’s Reportedly ‘Relaxed’ Coronation Celebration Appearance Tells Us a Lot About Their Approach to Royal Life

As Prince William and Kate Middleton embrace their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, making the royal positions their own is bound to be a top priority. As such, Prince William and Princess Kate are likely already laying the foundation for how they’d like their places as working members of royal family to shape out. And we got our first glimpse of the senior royals’ approach to life at a recent low-key event to commemorate the coronation.

On Sunday, May 7, Kate and William joined locals for a Big Lunch along the Long Walk outside Windsor Castle, not far from where the royal couple and their three children live. The two kept it relatively casual — well, pretty casual compared to their royal garb worn at the official coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey yesterday. William and Kate were photographed chatting with locals and enjoying some refreshments, too.

Prince William, Princess Catherine at a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 [Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images]

“It was a lovely family atmosphere,” one attendee shared with People. “William and Kate were really relaxed straight from the get-go. They were posting for selfies and talking to kids wearing crowns.” Bridging the gap between the royal family and citizens of the United Kingdom seems to be the space William and Kate wish to inhabit as they rise in seniority in the royal family.

Prince William, Princess Catherine at a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle on May 7, 2023 [Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images]

Now that a new era has officially begun for the House of Windsor, Kate and William will serve as the connective piece between the people and the palace. The two have seemingly made it clear in the past, in fairly subtle but transparent ways, that they want a more relaxed iteration of the monarchy to reign, while still maintaining a number of the traditions the royals uphold. If this is the first glimpse of what that looks like, we’re excited to see what’s in store for the Prince and Princess of Wales.

