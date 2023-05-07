Lara Trump Gave a Strong Response to the Rumors That There’s a Family Feud With Ivanka Over New York Legal Case

Lara Trump is promising everyone that there’s nothing to see here with a rumored family feud involving Ivanka Trump. The oldest daughter of Donald Trump recently fired the attorneys she shared with brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, in their $250 million fraud case in New York. Many people view her new legal strategy as a sign that their relationship is struggling.

Sister-in-law Lara, who is married to Eric, set the record straight with the Daily Mail, insisting that “people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is” and Ivanka’s attorney switcheroo isn’t news. “It’s not common to have to go through all this stuff that my husband and his siblings go through,” she explained. “They’ve had a series of different attorneys throughout this entire process, and it just so happened that Ivanka felt closer to one, gravitated towards that [one].”

Lara emphasized that Ivanka has a lawyer working “directly” for her, but all of the attorneys “work as a team” during the legal process. “I think that got lost in the story,” she added. However, the reporter pushed the former Fox News personality a bit further asking if she hangs out with Ivanka in Florida. The media outlet noted that she said, “‘We do,’ before quickly changing the subject, to talk about the strong bond she has with her father-in-law, Donald, instead.” Hmmm, that doesn’t exactly sound like they are chummy sisters-in-law.

Ivanka, her father, and her brothers are being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James for $250 million. The case alleges that they inflated real estate values to obtain more favorable terms on their loans. If the judge rules against them, they may be banned from doing business in New York forever. Even though everyone involved has denied the charges, Ivanka has gone the extra mile to separate herself from the Trump family.

