Dannielynn Birkhead Added This Touching Detail in Memory of Mom Anna Nicole Smith to Her Stunning Kentucky Derby Gown

It’s hard to believe how fast the years have flown because Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, is now 16. As the daughter of the late supermodel and Larry Birkhead, who raised her, the Kentucky Derby in Louisville has become an annual tradition for the father-daughter duo — and a sweet way for Smith’s fans to see how Dannielynn is doing.

The teen looked like an absolute princess in a sunflower gown that radiated sunshine and happiness with its watercolor design. The Leo Lin creation made it feel like she stepped out of a museum painting at the Louvre. The big curls and waves to her hair were reminiscent of Smith’s Guess jeans campaign in the 1990s — and that beautiful smile reminds us of her mom. Dannielynn made sure to add a touching tribute to Smith by wearing jewelry from her mother’s collection as a reminder that she’s always with her.

On Friday, Larry celebrated the 20th anniversary of meeting the late model at the Barnstable-Brown Derby Eve Gala. He brought Dannielynn as his plus one and they both wore articles of clothing in tribute to her. His daughter’s shirt had Smith’s black-and-white Guess photos on it, and he wore tie with those same images. Fans were excited to see the duo and shared their kind comments under the Instagram post. “I always look forward to your Derby pics! Dannielynn is just amazing – you must be so proud! Great job dad,” wrote one account. Another thought of the late star, adding, “Love this! Anna would be so proud. Hope you both have an amazing weekend!”

Smith passed away in February 2007, leaving behind Dannielynn, who was the subject of a fierce custody battle between Larry and Smith’s attorney Howard K. Smith. After DNA test determined Larry as the biological father, he was able to gain custody in April 2007 and moved back to his home state of Kentucky to raise Dannielynn out of the spotlight. It looks like he made the right decision because fans now adore seeing the annual updates at the Kentucky Derby and it’s a way to remember the late pop culture icon who was so misunderstood.

