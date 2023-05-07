Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Cinematic Recap of King Charles III’s Coronation Gives Fans a Glimpse of What Their Reign Might Be Like

Kristyn Burtt
The Coronation of King Charles III in London, UK, on the 6th May 2023., , Picture by James Whatling. 06 May 2023 Pictured: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince of Wales Plus Icon
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Louis James Whatling/MEGA.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The royal family is riding high after a successful coronation day for King Charles III on Saturday. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team shared a cinematic look at the day’s events, highlighting the couple, and it felt like a movie straight out of Hollywood. But really, it indicates so much more.

With the sights and sounds of the historic moment and a sweeping soundtrack, their fans were treated to an epic look at the future. It teases what the Prince and Princess of Wales’ reign might be like when they are king and queen. From the cheering crowds to the adorable faces of Prince Louis, it shows just how different it could be from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s reign. It likely wasn’t a dig at them, but it was teasing the Wales family’s modern outlook.

Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, also got a solo moment as he’s talking to one of his fellow pages from the balcony and pointing out to the crowd. It’s almost saying, “One day, this will all be mine.” While we highly doubt a nine-year-old was really thinking that – the imagery was strong and there was no mistaking the point of this beautifully shot and edited video. It’s selling the idea of the future King and Queen of England with their three photogenic children — they are ready to lead.

This day noted a major turn for William and Kate, who look to make their mark as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It’s a new season for the entire royal family and Saturday’s pomp and circumstance felt like a fresh start on a global level. After the last three years, they hope to put the scandals and headlines away and set their eyes on the work ahead.

