Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Cinematic Recap of King Charles III’s Coronation Gives Fans a Glimpse of What Their Reign Might Be Like

The royal family is riding high after a successful coronation day for King Charles III on Saturday. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team shared a cinematic look at the day’s events, highlighting the couple, and it felt like a movie straight out of Hollywood. But really, it indicates so much more.

With the sights and sounds of the historic moment and a sweeping soundtrack, their fans were treated to an epic look at the future. It teases what the Prince and Princess of Wales’ reign might be like when they are king and queen. From the cheering crowds to the adorable faces of Prince Louis, it shows just how different it could be from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s reign. It likely wasn’t a dig at them, but it was teasing the Wales family’s modern outlook.

Prince George, who is second in line to the throne, also got a solo moment as he’s talking to one of his fellow pages from the balcony and pointing out to the crowd. It’s almost saying, “One day, this will all be mine.” While we highly doubt a nine-year-old was really thinking that – the imagery was strong and there was no mistaking the point of this beautifully shot and edited video. It’s selling the idea of the future King and Queen of England with their three photogenic children — they are ready to lead.

This day noted a major turn for William and Kate, who look to make their mark as the Prince and Princess of Wales. It’s a new season for the entire royal family and Saturday’s pomp and circumstance felt like a fresh start on a global level. After the last three years, they hope to put the scandals and headlines away and set their eyes on the work ahead.

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.