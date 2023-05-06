Princess Kate Chose to Subtly Pay Tribute to This Royal on Coronation Day

The Coronation of King Charles III welcomed so much pageantry back to Westminster Abbey on May 6. The royal regalia and sartorial statements were unmatched, and completely added to the historic circumstance of the occasion. But among the glittering pieces worn by the likes of Kate Middleton, there was one subtle and touching statement she made with her jewelry selection.

According to the New York Times, Princess Kate wore a pair of earrings that previously belonged to the late Princess Diana. The drop earrings featured stunning jewels and a gorgeous pearl, perfectly complimenting the Princess of Wales’ ensemble. It’s not the first time Kate has paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, but this small, touching detail definitely solidified how important it was for Kate to feel Diana’s presence for such a monumental moment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 [Photo by Dan Charity – WPA Pool/Getty Images]

When it comes to her royal fashion, Kate always finds a way to make us swoon. Whether she’s out on a royal engagement, or at a formal event, we’re always so impressed by her classic style with a contemporary edge. And no matter what she’s wearing — in today’s case, a very extensive royal ensemble — she always finds a creative way to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law.

As the newly-minted Princess of Wales, Kate officially takes on the title previously held by Princess Diana. It’s no wonder, then, that on the day she made her Buckingham Palace balcony debut as the Princess of Wales, Kate would want Diana close to her heart. Wearing this gorgeous pair of earrings surely held a lot of meaning for Kate, and as she assumes new roles and responsibilities, it’s all but certain we’ll see even more homages to Diana through Kate’s fashion.

