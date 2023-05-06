It Looks Like Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Shared More Than Their Met Gala Reunion This Week

Last Monday’s Met Gala wasn’t just an epic night of fashion, it also saw the reunion of an on-again, off-again power couple: Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. Of course, they didn’t walk the red carpet together — the Oscar winner didn’t even attend the formal event — but they did rendezvous at an afterparty. But that wasn’t their only outing this week.

It seems that the 48-year-old actor and the 28-year-old supermodel had a second date on Thursday at the very A-list Cipriani restaurant in New York City. They were spotted on their way out after their meal, trying to be as discreet as possible — but it didn’t work. (See the video HERE.) The paparazzi caught DiCaprio exiting first with his usual black face mask, a baseball cap, and jeans. Hadid came out separately in a long brown cardigan and a baseball cap with her long blonde locks cascading down her shoulders. They might have been hanging with FKA Twigs, too, because she is seen in the video leaving around the same time.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio may have encountered one another at the #MetGala after-party. https://t.co/6zq7hauDO5 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 2, 2023

While the dynamic duo clearly doesn’t want to be photographed together, they certainly aren’t doing much to hide that their casual romance is back on. Their situation-ship is based on “their timing” because they both have “busy schedules,” according to an Entertainment Tonight source. They are both out of serious relationships, so their low-key way of hanging out seems to work well for them.

DiCaprio split from Camila Morrone last August after four years of dating and Hadid broke up with Zayn Malik in October 2021, and they are amicably co-parenting their daughter Khai, 2. For now, it might be a rebound romance for DiCaprio and Hadid, but they seem to be enjoying each other’s company when they can find the time.

