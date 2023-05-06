Prince Harry’s Seat at the Coronation Reaffirms His Close Relationship With This Royal Family Member

With all of the pomp and circumstance of today’s historic coronation, we nearly missed some of the best moments from the ceremony. Not least of which was Prince Harry’s return to Westminster Abbey to commemorate his father’s official ascension to the British throne. While the Duke of Sussex’s return was surprisingly met with plenty of smiles, we weren’t at all shocked by the royal family member he sat near during the day’s proceedings.

Harry was seated next to cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband of roughly five years Jack Brooksbank. The trio looked fairly chummy sitting a few rows behind working members of the House of Windsor. Harry entered the abbey with Eugenie, along with his other cousin, Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Harry and Eugenie have always been close, so it’s not a huge surprise the Duke of Sussex was seated near her for the coronation.

Prince Harry seats next to Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 [Photo by Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images]

The two cousins are so close, in fact, that Eugenie’s been spotted out in California visiting Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and the couple’s two children Archie and Lilibet. Harry and Eugenie even hit the Super Bowl back in February 2022, and by all accounts the two keep in touch fairly often. There have even been rumors Eugenie might be planning a move out to California — but we’ll believe that when we see it.

To say the last few years have been rough for Prince Harry’s relationship with his family across the pond would be a bit of an understatement. Through it all, though, Harry and Eugenie have remained incredibly close and supportive of one another, giving the Duke of Sussex an ally. We’re sure we’ll see these two hanging out again in the near future.

