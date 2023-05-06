Meghan Markle’s Decision to Stay Away From King Charles III’s Coronation Ultimately Came Down to This One ‘Challenging’ Factor

Now that the pomp and circumstance of King Charles III’s coronation has concluded, it seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made the right decision to only have him attend. He came in for a whirlwind 24 hours to celebrate his father’s historic day and then ran back to get home to his stateside family in time for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. However, it seems that the dynamic duo weighed both sides before making that important decision.

With the family relationship “strained,” per a People source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a look at how they were treated by the British tabloids at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as the final deciding factor. That day was about honoring her 70-year reign, but the media had a field day criticizing Meghan and she didn’t want to do the same thing to Charles on his big day. “Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” the insider shared. “There’s always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?”

Prince Harry showed up in the best way possible for his father's #coronation. https://t.co/TVvNVFR9N7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 6, 2023

Prince Harry’s presence was noted, but it wasn’t distracting. The media carefully watched his calm and pleasant entrance with his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their husbands, and then they moved on. The focus shifted to King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the future king and queen, Prince William and Kate Middleton. No one could blame Meghan if anything went wrong during that day — the vitriol consistently (and unfairly) aimed at her wasn’t present.

The Duke of Sussex is already on a plane and his loved ones are waiting for him at home in Montecito, California. The life he chose is much different than the life he just left behind, but it’s all looking like the best decision for everyone. King Charles had his youngest son present, per his wishes, and it left a small opening for a future reconciliation.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best post-royal fashion moments below!