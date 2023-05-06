This Subtle Change to Queen Camilla’s Website Speaks Volumes of Her Role in the Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The royal family wasted no time during King Charles III’s coronation ceremony to update the website. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the change almost immediately — it was small word adjustment, but it was powerful.

On Saturday, Camilla, Queen Consort officially became a queen, thanks to Buckingham Palace’s refreshed page. Anyone who checks out her biography will now see references to “The Queen” and “Her Majesty The Queen,” which is significant because many people never thought she would ever receive this title. Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, she made her wishes clear that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall would become Queen Consort. She wrote, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Director Tom Jennings of a new @NatGeo documentary, 'Charles: In His Own Words,' shared with us his thoughts on the 'long game romance between King Charles and Camilla. 🖊@KristynBurtt https://t.co/PXwknpNmgJ — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 2, 2023

Royal critics will note that Queen Elizabeth gave her the Queen Consort title, but it was Charles who elevated her to Queen. Tom Jennings, director of the National Geographic documentary, Charles: In His Own Words, told SheKnows that he played “the longest game” in getting Camilla to this position. “He knew her in 1970. It didn’t work out,” he said. “They both got married [to other people], they continue to see each other. And here we are 53 years later, they’re married.”

Not everyone is thrilled with her position, and Prince Harry claimed in his memoir, Spare, that he and Prince William begged their dad not to marry her. However, King Charles did his best to rehab his second wife’s image, and she has courted the Royal Rota, possibly at the expense of other family members. It will be interesting to see how Queen Camilla reigns because that slight website change shows she holds a lot of cards.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.