The Money Issue

Jill Biden Found the Perfect Way to Represent the US at King Charles III’s Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023. Plus Icon
Dr. Jill Biden Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images.
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) holds his daughter Ashley while taking a mock oath of office from Vice President George Bush during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Jan. 3, 1985. Biden's sons Beau and Hunter hold the bible during the ceremony. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)
FILE - In this June 9, 1987, file photo Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., waves from his train as he leaves Wilmington, Del., after announcing his candidacy for president. At right, son Beau carries daughter; to Biden's right is his wife Jill and son Hunt. Biden has won the last few delegates he needed to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. (AP Photo/George Widman, File)
** FILE **In this Aug. 1, 1987, file photo, six-year-old Ashley Biden, daughter of Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., gets a taste of campaigning with her dad, in Des Moines, Iowa. Barack Obama named Biden as his vice presidential running mate early Saturday, balancing his ticket with a seasoned congressional veteran well-versed in foreign policy and defense issues. (AP Photo)
Chicago, Illinois, USA, May 11, 1987 Senator Joe Biden and his wife Doctor Jill Biden attend a fundraiser in Chicago. Credit: Mark Reinstein / MediaPunch /IPX
Meet the Bidens! Our Favorite Photos of Joe, Jill, & Their Giant Family Over the Years 24 Images

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has made quite the fashion statement during her visit to London for King Charles III’s coronation. She didn’t disappoint on the historic day by adding a United States flair to her ensemble.

Jill wore a stunning cornflower-blue skirt suit that was designed by Biden family favorite, Ralph Lauren. He created granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding dress last November, so you know the family has the designer on speed dial for important events. The sharply tailored outfit featured an overlapping design for the jacket and a slim pencil skirt. Jill accessorized with a nude clutch, nude heels, blue gloves, and a bow fascinator — she looked beautiful for the morning ceremony.

Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. ;Pictures by Dan Charity ;
Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. Dan Charity/Getty Images.

Granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who accompanied the first lady for her three-day visit, chose a yellow dress and cape by Makarian, a New York City-based brand created by designer Alexandra O’Neill. She kept her look completely monochromatic with pale-yellow accessories, including a purse, heels and a small floral fascinator. 

Jill’s visit has been highly covered by the media since President Joe Biden declined the invitation to King Charles’ coronation. Traditionally, no U.S. president has ever attended a coronation, but some people felt like the president was snubbing the royal family. The first lady’s goodwill trip has turned out to be a well-received moment between the two allies — and she represented the U.S. well from head to toe.

