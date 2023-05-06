Jill Biden Found the Perfect Way to Represent the US at King Charles III’s Coronation

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has made quite the fashion statement during her visit to London for King Charles III’s coronation. She didn’t disappoint on the historic day by adding a United States flair to her ensemble.

Jill wore a stunning cornflower-blue skirt suit that was designed by Biden family favorite, Ralph Lauren. He created granddaughter Naomi Biden’s wedding dress last November, so you know the family has the designer on speed dial for important events. The sharply tailored outfit featured an overlapping design for the jacket and a slim pencil skirt. Jill accessorized with a nude clutch, nude heels, blue gloves, and a bow fascinator — she looked beautiful for the morning ceremony.

Coronation of King Charles III, May 6th 2023.King Charles III and Camila the Queen Consort, members of the Royal family and VIP’s arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Coronation service. Dan Charity/Getty Images.

Granddaughter Finnegan Biden, who accompanied the first lady for her three-day visit, chose a yellow dress and cape by Makarian, a New York City-based brand created by designer Alexandra O’Neill. She kept her look completely monochromatic with pale-yellow accessories, including a purse, heels and a small floral fascinator.

Jill’s visit has been highly covered by the media since President Joe Biden declined the invitation to King Charles’ coronation. Traditionally, no U.S. president has ever attended a coronation, but some people felt like the president was snubbing the royal family. The first lady’s goodwill trip has turned out to be a well-received moment between the two allies — and she represented the U.S. well from head to toe.

