Prince Harry’s Highly Anticipated Return for King Charles’ Coronation Was Met With This Surprising Reaction

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. Plus Icon
Prince Harry Andy Stenning/Getty Images.
For anyone who has followed the royal family feud over the last few years, Prince Harry’s entrance into Westminster Abbey in London was a highly anticipated moment. While many people expected a tense, awkward situation, it certainly wasn’t that — the Duke of Sussex was relaxed and happy as he walked down the aisle. 

Although wife Meghan Markle was home in Montecito, California, Harry was joined by his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. Wearing a morning suit with his military service medals, the Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he nodded at other guests and made small talk as he recognized familiar faces. And as much as the British tabloids wanted him to be seated in far reaches of the church, he was in the third row with Princess Eugenie’s husband Brooksbank, and Princess Alexandra. 

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort.
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

While the Sussexes made the decision for Meghan to stay home with their two children, Prince Archie, who turns four on Saturday, and Princess Lilibet, 1, his attendance was a welcome sight after the last few feuding months in the wake of his memoir, Spare. “There was never any question on whether [Harry] would want to come or not. It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think,” royal expert Omid Scobie told Britain’s This Morning on Wednesday. 

Harry is expected to head back to the airport immediately after King Charles III’s ceremony to celebrate his son’s birthday in California. It was a whirlwind 24 hours for the Duke of Sussex, but he honored his father’s wishes to be present for his historic day — and still try and make it home for his own family’s sweet moment.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

