Kate Middleton’s Coronation Headpiece Is a Major Change in Royal Attire & It’s Breathtaking

Everyone was waiting with bated breath to see what Kate Middleton was going to wear as a headpiece to King Charles III’s coronation. There were plenty of whispers that it would not be a tiara, so the unveiling was an exciting surprise.

The Princess of Wales opted for a headpiece designed by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen that was a game-changer for royal protocol. Not only did Kate wear this custom item, but so did Princess Charlotte — and it was just as adorable as you would expect. The sparkling silver design had hints of a tiara with the way it wrapped around the future queen’s head, but it featured leaves that gave a nod to Charles’ vested interest in nature and the environment.

The Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain’s King Charles III and Britain’s Camilla, Queen Consort. ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images.

Both Kate and Charlotte had matching sophisticated updos, so the headpieces were the focal point. They wore white dresses designed by the Princess of Wales’ wedding designer, Alexander McQueen, with stunning details like roses, daffodils, thistles, and shamrocks embroidered in the fabric to symbolize the four nations that are a part of the U.K.

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images.

The downsized ceremony was one of the reasons Kate did not wear a tiara, although some people believe it’s King Charles and Queen Camilla’s way of keeping the attention on them for the coronation. It doesn’t matter what the reason was, Kate found a way to perfectly honor the momentous day in a stunning headpiece not only for her but also for Charlotte.

