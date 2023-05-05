Jennifer Lopez Proves That She’s a Fashion Icon After Finding This Chic & Simple Way to Elevate Her LBD

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez always knows how to turn up the heat on the red carpet, and at The Mother fan screening in New York City on Thursday, it reached a boiling point. The 53-year-old superstar found the perfect little black dress (LBD) that elevated an already classic look.

The sleeveless Versace midi dress is the perfect body-con fit for her gorgeous curves. The silhouette alone is to die for, but it’s the accessories that take the chic ensemble up a notch. Lopez added a pair of strappy stilettos with silver crystals that gracefully wrapped up her ankle and a stunning serpentine necklace that made a bold statement. Her honey-caramel hair was styled in soft waves that framed her face and the J.Lo glow was on full display!

Jennifer Lopez attends Netflix’s The Mother fan screening at The Paris Theatre on May 04, 2023 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Netflix.

While a Versace dress is a budget buster for most people, we found the perfect dupe from Verdusa. The elegant outfit provides a shapely design that would work magnificently from day to night. A cute clutch, a pair of heels, and a little bling will take this dress to the next level for an affordable $29.99.

Lopez has come a long way from her first movie premiere in 1994 for Mi Vida Loca in a dress she had a very colorful description for. “My first premiere – God it was a kind of rayon blend polyester mini dress in a kind of a sandy, poo-poo color with buttons,” she jokingly told Vogue in her 2022 “73 Questions” segment. Now, “Jenny From the Block” is calling the shots in a head-turning power LBD in another star-making role.

