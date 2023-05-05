Jill Biden Found the Perfect Plus 1 to Take to King Charles III’s Coronation in the Wake of Joe Biden’s Absence

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

President Joe Biden isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, but he found the perfect person to represent the United States: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The royal family granted her a plus one as a part of the invite, so she decided to bring one of her granddaughters as her date.

Finnegan Biden, 23, the middle daughter of Hunter Biden, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is the lucky one who gets to witness the historic day with the first lady. They arrived in England on Thursday evening and hit the ground running on Friday to meet with Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at 10 Downing Street.

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States and and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden meet Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at number 10 Downing Street on May 5, 2023 in London, England.

Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

Jill looked stunning in a stunning hot-pink dress and jacket that was spot-on with the Barbiecore trend. She paired it with a pair of chic floral heels and a diamond bracelet. Finnegan opted for a tailored ensemble of a navy-blue suit with nude heels, which was perfect for a very rainy day. The dynamic trio visited with veterans and their families at a health and wellness program and then headed to an elementary school to see their coronation festivities.

Joe Biden was criticized by some (cough, cough Donald Trump) for declining the invitation, even though U.S. presidents have traditionally not attended coronations in the past. Sending his wife in his absence seems to be the right move as her three-day trip is expected to be jam-packed with goodwill meetings around the U.K. with Finnegan in tow. It will be a grandmother-granddaughter moment they will never forget.

