Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jill Biden Found the Perfect Plus 1 to Take to King Charles III’s Coronation in the Wake of Joe Biden’s Absence

Kristyn Burtt
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III for overseas guests attending his coronation on May 5, 2023 in London, England. Plus Icon
Dr. Jill Biden Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) holds his daughter Ashley while taking a mock oath of office from Vice President George Bush during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, Jan. 3, 1985. Biden's sons Beau and Hunter hold the bible during the ceremony. (AP Photo/Lana Harris)
FILE - In this June 9, 1987, file photo Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., waves from his train as he leaves Wilmington, Del., after announcing his candidacy for president. At right, son Beau carries daughter; to Biden's right is his wife Jill and son Hunt. Biden has won the last few delegates he needed to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. (AP Photo/George Widman, File)
** FILE **In this Aug. 1, 1987, file photo, six-year-old Ashley Biden, daughter of Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., gets a taste of campaigning with her dad, in Des Moines, Iowa. Barack Obama named Biden as his vice presidential running mate early Saturday, balancing his ticket with a seasoned congressional veteran well-versed in foreign policy and defense issues. (AP Photo)
Chicago, Illinois, USA, May 11, 1987 Senator Joe Biden and his wife Doctor Jill Biden attend a fundraiser in Chicago. Credit: Mark Reinstein / MediaPunch /IPX
Meet the Bidens! Our Favorite Photos of Joe, Jill, & Their Giant Family Over the Years 24 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

President Joe Biden isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, but he found the perfect person to represent the United States: First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The royal family granted her a plus one as a part of the invite, so she decided to bring one of her granddaughters as her date. 

Finnegan Biden, 23, the middle daughter of Hunter Biden, and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, is the lucky one who gets to witness the historic day with the first lady. They arrived in England on Thursday evening and hit the ground running on Friday to meet with Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, at 10 Downing Street.

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States and and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden meet Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at number 10 Downing Street on May 5, 2023 in London, England.

First Lady Jill Biden of the United States and and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden meet Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at number 10 Downing Street on May 5, 2023 in London, England.
Hollie Adams/Getty Images.

Jill looked stunning in a stunning hot-pink dress and jacket that was spot-on with the Barbiecore trend. She paired it with a pair of chic floral heels and a diamond bracelet. Finnegan opted for a tailored ensemble of a navy-blue suit with nude heels, which was perfect for a very rainy day. The dynamic trio visited with veterans and their families at a health and wellness program and then headed to an elementary school to see their coronation festivities.

Joe Biden was criticized by some (cough, cough Donald Trump) for declining the invitation, even though U.S. presidents have traditionally not attended coronations in the past. Sending his wife in his absence seems to be the right move as her three-day trip is expected to be jam-packed with goodwill meetings around the U.K. with Finnegan in tow. It will be a grandmother-granddaughter moment they will never forget.

Before you go, click here to see the best Barbiecore looks on the red carpet:

Alessandra Ambrosio

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad