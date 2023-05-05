Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Marriage May Have Been Affected by the Royal Family Feud More Than Anyone Realized

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William and Kate Middleton just celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary, but it hasn’t always been easy. Having a marriage in the spotlight has taken its toll from time to time, but they are proving to be a united front through thick and thin — and it’s the family feud with Prince Harry that has reportedly challenged them the most.

“No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William’s and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs over the years,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry.” Both the Prince and Princess of Wales were called out in Harry’s memoir, Spare, for moments that showed how tense relations were at the palace behind the scenes.

Once Harry and Meghan Markle exited their senior roles, more of the workload fell at William and Kate’s feet. They feel like they’ve had “nonstop” work duties despite the fact that some critics believe the Waleses don’t work enough. “Regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through,” the source noted. “They’re in a marvelous place in their lives and squeezed in some valuable time together to mark their 12th anniversary.”

King Charles III’s coronation only serves to make them stronger as a family because the next time this happens, it will be their turn to take the throne. It allows them to get one step closer to envisioning what their reign will be like and it doesn’t sound like anything is going to stop them from getting there together.

