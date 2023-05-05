Martha Stewart May Have Convinced Her BFF Pete Davidson to Make This Major Life Move

It’s no secret that Martha Stewart adores Pete Davidson, and their unlikely friendship might get a little closer if the lifestyle mogul has her way. She’s trying to convince the former Saturday Night Live star and his girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, to move near her upstate New York farm.

The adorable duo visited Stewart recently to get a feel for what it is like to live far away from the hustle and bustle of New York City. She dished the details of the couple’s visit to Access Hollywood, sharing “Pete’s looking for a house in my neighborhood. So he came over to see my farm and understand what it was like to live in and around Bedford.” He was touring the area with a real estate agent, so he must be seriously considering the move.

The 81-year-old pop culture icon added that the comedian had a “nice time” during the visit and that he “seems very happy” at this stage of his life. In early April, Stewart posted a snapshot of the three of them and it looks like she sent him home with farm-free eggs — just another way to entice Davidson and Wonders to move nearby. You just know she would be dropping by with homemade bread and pastries if they were neighbors.

The house-hunting detail also gives fans a hint as to the seriousness of Davidson and Wonders’ relationship. After being spotted together at a New York Rangers game in December, they started popping up everywhere arm in arm. Stewart also gives them a stamp of approval, noting in her Instagram caption, “Very cute couple!!!!” That’s a pretty strong endorsement.

