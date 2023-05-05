A Source Just Revealed Prince William & Kate Middleton’s ‘Sweet’ Anniversary Gifts & We’re All Swooning

Even before their 2011 wedding, we’ve loved to keep up with Prince William and Kate Middleton and their adorable relationship. From unexpected PDA moments to sweet portraits of their family of five on special days, Middleton and William’s love story has been one for the ages.

And, the two, who recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with a surprisingly casual shot, are reportedly as just as sweet with each other as they appear during public appearances. In fact, a source revealed to Us Weekly what they gifted each other in their recent “low-key” anniversary.

According to the outlet, the Prince of Wales prepared a “surprise” for Middleton as he gifted her a “family heirloom.” Per the insider, the gift was “a stunning diamond ring that belonged to [his late mother], Diana.” Talk about a priceless present!

Kate Middleton shares her relief after going through King Charles' coronation. https://t.co/DeEQYk9dSV — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 5, 2023

In addition, William reportedly kept the romance going with a memory from their 2011 wedding. “As a sweet gesture, [William] gave her a replica of the bouquet of flowers that she walked down the aisle holding on their wedding day — to symbolize their love, unity and friendship,” the source added. Talk about husband goals!

“[Little details] play a major part in keeping their marriage strong,” the source added. Indeed, there’s nothing quite like a thoughtful gift to truly say “I love you.”

And, if you’re wondering if Middleton could keep up with the gifting exchange, it looks like the Princess of Wales also had some tricks up her sleeve. “Kate put her artistic skills to good use and surprised William [with] a framed sketch of the two of them from an old photograph taken during their St. Andrew’s years,” the source revealed. “He was blown away by it!” Related story Kate Middleton & Prince William's Marriage May Have Been Affected by the Royal Family Feud More Than Anyone Realized

So, although we knew these two were always adorable, knowing the length they went to to mark the occasion only shows just how sweet they are with one another. We’ve never loved them more!

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

