Emily Ratajkowski Just Got Surprisingly Candid About Her Dating Future & We’re Totally Here for It

Just like many of us out there, breakups, among the ups and downs, can feel kind of liberating. After all, although dating is a notoriously wonky endeavor, it can be a lot of fun, too. For Emily Ratajkowski, who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last year, exploring her single life has been an adventure, and we’re loving every minute of it.

Most recently, the model opened up about her new phase in a candid interview with HommeGirls. When asked about who she’s looking to date, Ratajkowski, who’s been open about her bisexuality in the past, said that dating a woman is hopefully in her cards.

“I would love to [date a woman],” she said, per Elle. “Waiting for the right one to come along. I’ve always been someone who’s more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it’ll just randomly hit me and I’ll be like, ‘Whoa, I’m attracted to this person!'”

“I’m proud of myself [for this new era],” Ratajkowski added of her single life. “[The] younger version of myself would have prob settled for some mid dude just to have a bf. Glad I’m not in that era anymore.”

Most recently, a video of Ratajkowski and Harry Styles locking lips in Tokyo went viral on social media. In the interview, the model touched on the subject but kept Styles’ name out of it. “I would def love more privacy, but I also hate when celebrities complain about the lack thereof,” she said, hinting at the viral clip. “It’s definitely just part of the game… But naw, when people hate on my dating life, it’s just uncool.”

"Let me live," she added. "I've been through some s—. I want to have some fun sometimes." We're loving this for you!

