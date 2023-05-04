Paulina Porizkova Revealed the Identity of Her Secret Love in the Most Romantic Way

Paulina Porizkova has been teasing her followers for months about the identity of her mystery man, but she just wasn’t ready to reveal him. Well, something must have changed because we know now who he is: TV writer Jeff Greenstein.

The 58-year-old supermodel launched their relationship on Instagram in the sweetest way, too. The dynamic duo wore matching striped shirts, berets, and red neckerchiefs while kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower — it’s a very romantic beginning! She also had a very loving caption to accompany the PDA snapshot, gushing, “Three months of laughter, kisses, banter, love, and unalloyed goofiness, celebrated in the goofiest of ways in the most romantic city in the world.”

Porizkova even sent some appreciation to her fans for following her relationship journey without prying too much until she was ready to share Greenstein with the world. “Thank you, thank you all ever so much for the outpouring of love and support for my happiness,” she added. “I’m overcome with your generosity.” The fashion icon met her boyfriend on the celebrity dating app, Raya, and she captured both of them deleting the service off their iPhones — they are officially committed.

Greenstein has had a successful Hollywood career, writing for TV shows like Friends, Will & Grace, Desperate Housewives, and Parenthood. As a Writers Guild of America member, he is on strike right now, so it was the opportune time to take a sexy getaway with Porizkova. They are both radiating happiness and love, so the relationship is off to a great start.

