Priyanka Chopra Looks Like a Real-Life Princess in the Most Gorgeous Baby Blue Gown at the Love Again Premiere

Just days after attending the Met Gala in a stunning black Valentino gown with a thigh-high slit, Priyanka Chopra found an equally gorgeous dress for the premiere of her new movie, Love Again. The 40-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a dreamy baby-blue ensemble fit for a princess.

The ensemble had billows of fabric that wrapped around her at the neckline, leading to an oversized bow that flowed to a long train. The mermaid-style dress hugged her lovely curves and pooled around her feet in the most elegant way. The gown is from Nina Ricci’s fall/winter 2023 collection and the design made her look like real-life royalty. Chopra accessorized the icy-blue outfit with a sophisticated drop necklace and small hoop earrings.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the “Love Again” New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Her long dark locks were styled in a sleek, straight style and her makeup was soft and pretty — giving her such a lovely glow. Chopra’s date was, of course, Nick Jonas, who looked handsome in his double-breasted dark suit — he was her Prince Charming that night. The couple held hands while the photographers clamored to take their snapshot — it looked like a glamorous night on the town.

Chopra revealed her secret to looking good on the red carpet to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, and it had nothing to do with haute couture — it’s all about how she’s feeling inside. “The experts can do all their work on me, or I can be wearing an amazing custom-made dress, but if I’m not feeling happy, I just don’t feel like I look my best,” she explained. “You feel confident, and you look beautiful somehow.” That’s some sound advice!

