Priyanka Chopra Looks Like a Real-Life Princess in the Most Gorgeous Baby Blue Gown at the Love Again Premiere

Kristyn Burtt
Priyanka Chopra attends the "Love Again" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Plus Icon
Priyanka Chopra Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Baby Malti Is a Mini Stylist-in-Training Helping Her Parents Get Ready for the Met Gala 3 Images

Just days after attending the Met Gala in a stunning black Valentino gown with a thigh-high slit, Priyanka Chopra found an equally gorgeous dress for the premiere of her new movie, Love Again. The 40-year-old actress stepped out on the red carpet in a dreamy baby-blue ensemble fit for a princess. 

The ensemble had billows of fabric that wrapped around her at the neckline, leading to an oversized bow that flowed to a long train. The mermaid-style dress hugged her lovely curves and pooled around her feet in the most elegant way. The gown is from Nina Ricci’s fall/winter 2023 collection and the design made her look like real-life royalty. Chopra accessorized the icy-blue outfit with a sophisticated drop necklace and small hoop earrings. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the "Love Again" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the “Love Again” New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Her long dark locks were styled in a sleek, straight style and her makeup was soft and pretty — giving her such a lovely glow. Chopra’s date was, of course, Nick Jonas, who looked handsome in his double-breasted dark suit — he was her Prince Charming that night. The couple held hands while the photographers clamored to take their snapshot — it looked like a glamorous night on the town. 

Chopra revealed her secret to looking good on the red carpet to Harper’s Bazaar in 2021, and it had nothing to do with haute couture — it’s all about how she’s feeling inside. “The experts can do all their work on me, or I can be wearing an amazing custom-made dress, but if I’m not feeling happy, I just don’t feel like I look my best,” she explained. “You feel confident, and you look beautiful somehow.” That’s some sound advice!

