The Money Issue

Pamela Anderson Returns to Her Baywatch Roots by Bringing Back ‘High-Cut’ 1990s Swimwear Styles

Kristyn Burtt
Pamela Anderson, Anne Hathaway & More Stars Who Rocked Powerful Looks at Versace’s Fall Winter Show 19 Images

It’s hard to believe it took this long for the most obvious fashion collaboration to happen, but here we finally are — Pamela Anderson has a swimwear collection. It’s not just any only swimwear line, though, the 55-year-old actress paired up with Frankies Bikinis for a Baywatch-inspired line. 

Anderson worked with Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello to design 1990s throwback fashions that we haven’t seen in over three decades at the pool and on the sand. Get ready to show lots of leg and hips this summer with those ‘high-cut’ one-piece swimsuits! The 22-piece collection is available beginning Thursday, May 4 and according to the Broadway star, she’s been “wanting to do this forever.”

“Timing is everything, and it was worth the wait,” Anderson told InStyle. “All of these pieces are inspired by the past but feel more modern than ever.” So if you’re looking for that iconic red swimsuit — yep, it’s in there. (And she still looks amazing in it!) So, live out your David Hasselhoff dreams and run down the beach in slow-motion this summer. Anderson hopes her line appeals to many generations, not just Gen Z.

Pamela Anderson Red One-Piece $185

I still want to look good, but mostly I just want to feel good in a bathing suit … and that asks a lot,” she explained. “We put a lot of thought into it, and these pretty suits are for the young at heart — not just for girls but for women, too.” So dust off those 1990s memories and join Anderson on the beach this summer.

