Taylor Swift Has Reportedly Quickly Moved on From Joe Alwyn Romance With a Fellow A-List Singer

Just like Taylor Swift‘s sold-out Eras Tour, the singer’s life has been full of ups and downs with love recently. On April 8, news broke that Swift and her longtime actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn had called it quits after six years together. Now, less than a month after, rumors have started swirling that the “Lover” singer has a new beau: 1975 lead vocalist Matt Healy.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” a source close to the blossoming couple unexpectedly revealed to The Sun. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but the timings just didn’t work out.” The pair were rumored to be dating back in 2014.

The source also clarified that “there was absolutely no crossover” between Alwyn and Healy. “Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February,” the source added.

As for how Swift and Healy’s relationship is going, it appears to be mostly virtual for now. “Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source said.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers,” the source added, possibly hinting at the career differences between Swift and Alwyn.

"They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor's last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to 'own' this romance, and not hide it away," the source added. "Taylor just wants to live her life and be happy. She's told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour." Is it too early to ship these two already?

