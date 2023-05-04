Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

New Sources Reveal How Kevin Costner Is Feeling About His ‘Disappointing’ Divorce & ‘BS’ Cheating Rumors

Giovana Gelhoren
Kevin Costner Plus Icon
Kevin Costner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 24: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine at the Calirosa Tequila Sunset Happy Hour at South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 24th, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
Catherine Fitzgerald and Dominic West
SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - NOVEMBER 10: 2019 E! People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States. 10 Nov 2019 Pictured: Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA546733_018.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
24 Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals 24 Images

Whether you’ve been dumped or are the one who broke things off, breakups are hard no matter what. And when you’re a celeb, things get even worse when “anonymous sources” and social media join to speculate and unleash harmful rumors. For Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, whose wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, the split (and the surrounding buzz) has not been easy.

According to Page Six, Costner was “very surprised” by Baumgartner’s decision to file. “He obviously doesn’t want the divorce,” a source added, “and he would take her back.” “[Costner] loves [Baumgartner] and he loves his children,” the source said.

Per court filings obtained by Us Weekly, the actor and Baumgartner separated nearly a month ago on April 11. For Costner, the separation was, per Page Six‘s source, “disappointing.”

And, while the internet reacted to the news of Costner’s divorce, cheating rumors started swirling. Per TMZ, Twitter began speculating if the Bodyguard actor got someone from the Yellowstone set pregnant.

“I wonder now, if the drama surrounding Kevin Costner and Yellowstone ‘scheduling,’ was due to the rumor of him potentially getting someone on set pregnant?” a Twitter user wrote, per TMZ. On May 3, Entertainment Tonight reported that Costner would no longer return for the next season of Yellowstone due to his alleged disagreements with show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Though it all appears to be some misinformed speculation, sources close to Costner have denied any infidelity. “Total BS,” a source told TMZ. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” a source told Page Six.

Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for Costner’s next chapters…

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.
Kelly Clarkson Brandon Blackstock

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad