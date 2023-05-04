New Sources Reveal How Kevin Costner Is Feeling About His ‘Disappointing’ Divorce & ‘BS’ Cheating Rumors

Whether you’ve been dumped or are the one who broke things off, breakups are hard no matter what. And when you’re a celeb, things get even worse when “anonymous sources” and social media join to speculate and unleash harmful rumors. For Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, whose wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1, the split (and the surrounding buzz) has not been easy.

According to Page Six, Costner was “very surprised” by Baumgartner’s decision to file. “He obviously doesn’t want the divorce,” a source added, “and he would take her back.” “[Costner] loves [Baumgartner] and he loves his children,” the source said.

Per court filings obtained by Us Weekly, the actor and Baumgartner separated nearly a month ago on April 11. For Costner, the separation was, per Page Six‘s source, “disappointing.”

Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner is leaving the actor due to 'irreconcilable differences.' https://t.co/lZnxJXYrdL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 3, 2023

And, while the internet reacted to the news of Costner’s divorce, cheating rumors started swirling. Per TMZ, Twitter began speculating if the Bodyguard actor got someone from the Yellowstone set pregnant.

“I wonder now, if the drama surrounding Kevin Costner and Yellowstone ‘scheduling,’ was due to the rumor of him potentially getting someone on set pregnant?” a Twitter user wrote, per TMZ. On May 3, Entertainment Tonight reported that Costner would no longer return for the next season of Yellowstone due to his alleged disagreements with show creator Taylor Sheridan.

Though it all appears to be some misinformed speculation, sources close to Costner have denied any infidelity. "Total BS," a source told TMZ. "There was no issue of cheating at all," a source told Page Six.

Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for Costner’s next chapters…

