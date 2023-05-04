Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Have Reportedly Already Hit a Massive Relationship Milestone

Giovana Gelhoren
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Plus Icon
Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Although the world would enjoy having Brad Pitt as the world’s greatest bachelor, it looks like Pitt is ready to settle down in his first serious relationship since his divorce from his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. And, although Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have kept their relationship ultra-private since they started dating at the end of last year, a source is now revealing the two are as strong and happy as ever.

“Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down,” a source told Us Weekly of the Babylon star and the jewelry designer. The source also added that the couple has already taken a major relationship milestone together: saying “I love you.” Nothing says “serious” quite like that!

In fact, the insider revealed Pitt has every intention “to settle down again” and is therefore super focused on his future with Ramon. “[Brad] and Ines haven’t gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it’s going in that direction,” the source said of their potential next step (Check out his new pad HERE!).

In addition to becoming roommates in the future, the source also shared the two are planning a possible vacation together. “They’ve talked about traveling to Europe together,” the source said. “There’s real estate he’s eyeing there. He loves architecture, so he’s always looking!”

Back in February, another source told Daily Mail about another major milestone Ramon and Pitt took together: meeting the kids. “[Ramon] has met most of his kids,” the source revealed. Pitt has six kids he shared with Jolie: Maddox Chivan, 21, Zahara Marley, 18, Pax Thien, 19, Shiloh Nouvel, 16, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, 14. Ramon and her ex-husband, The Vampire Diaries‘ Paul Wesley, did not have any children during their three-year marriage.

“They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious,” the insider said. “Brad’s relationship with Angie was such a high-profile disaster, and it is quite the opposite with Ines.”

Looks like these two are a match made in heaven!

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

