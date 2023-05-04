Billie Lourd Explains Carrie Fisher’s Siblings’ Conspicuous Absence From Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

On May 4, the official Star Wars day, the late Carrie Fisher will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Though the celebration should be otherwise joyous as friends and family come together to celebrate the actress’ life and work, the event has already been shrouded with drama between her family – more specifically her daughter Billie Lourd and Fisher’s siblings Todd, Joely, and Tricia Leigh Fisher.

Most recently, the drama surrounds the fact that Fisher’s siblings, aka Lourd’s uncle and aunts, aren’t invited to the ceremony. A day before the event on May 3, the American Horror Story star released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter explaining her decision.

Per the statement, Lourd began by apologizing to “anyone reading this for feeling the need to defend myself publicly.” She then went on to say she has been “publicly attacked by them” via statements to TMZ and posted on social media. When addressing the lack of an invitation to today’s event, Lourd said “they know why.”

“Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject,” Lourd wrote. “I found out they had done this through the press. They never consulted me or considered how this would affect our relationship,” she added.

Lourd continued, “Though I recognize they have every right to do whatever they choose, their actions were very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life. I chose to and still choose to deal with her loss in a much different way.”

As a reminder, Fisher passed away on December 2016 at the age of 60. Fisher’s mother, fellow actress Debbie Reynolds, then passed away a day later at the age of 84. Related story Billie Lourd Shares Her Raw ‘Reality of Grief’ 6 Years After Mom Carrie Fisher's Death

Since the news of the invitation snub came to light, Fisher’s brother Todd has expressed his outrage to TMZ. “It’s heartbreaking and shocking to me that I was intentionally omitted from attending this important legacy event for my sister, Carrie,” he told the outlet.

“Frankly, it’s a distressing situation and I don’t deserve to be put in this position,” he added. “As the only brother of Carrie Fisher, being omitted from this special day is truly hurtful.”

Fisher’s sisters Joely and Tricia have also spoken out through a statement on Instagram. “For some bizarre, misguided reason our niece has chosen not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career,” the two wrote. “This is something Carrie would have definitely wanted her siblings to be present for. The fact that her only brother and two sisters were intentionally and deliberately excluded is deeply shocking.”

Although it looks like this family feud won’t be coming to an end anytime soon, we’re hoping the ceremony honoring Fisher goes smoothly. After all, she deserves all the love and celebration.

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

