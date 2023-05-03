Jane Fonda Proclaims That She’s the ‘Happiest’ She’s Ever Been at the Age of 85

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

At 85, Jane Fonda is booked and blessed. Not only did she star in 80 for Brady earlier this year, but she also has a new movie coming out, Book Club: The Next Chapter, with Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. And for anyone who thinks that women are over the hill at the age of 40, 50, 60, or beyond — well, Fonda has a lesson for you.

Telling People that she’s “the happiest I’ve ever been,” Fonda admitted that she “didn’t think she would be alive at almost 86 years old.” She’s at the point in her life where she “needs to pinch herself all the time” because her life is “so blessed to be healthy enough to keep working.” Fonda added, “This is all a big surprise to me.” That’s a pretty big statement from an Oscar winner who has been in the public eye as a member of an acting dynasty.

She shared that she “feels about 80,” but it doesn’t feel “that old” to her. Fonda is grateful for her good health after battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year, but she joked her “good posture” helped her feel young. She also appreciates the lessons she’s learned in life that got her to such a milestone age. “I spent a lot of time like a canoe with no paddle being carried in the current. As I got older, I learned I’m going to put an oar in the water and steer,” Fonda said.

When she’s not on set, Fonda keeps busy with her environmental activism — yes, she’s been arrested a few times — and her hopes for a better future for the next generation. Fonda is also here to remind women that “life gets better with age,” so don’t let society tell you otherwise.

