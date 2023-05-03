Oprah Winfrey Says Her Latest Book Club Pick Is ‘One of the Best Books’ She’s Ever Read – & It’s 10% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every month, Oprah Winfrey gets us excited with how passionately she feels about her latest book club pick. In her most recent selection, the novel The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, that couldn’t be more true with Winfrey calling it “one of the best books I’ve read in my entire life.”

“I can’t even say I’m excited, I am humbled and beyond thrilled to tell you about this next book club selection,” she said in an Instagram video before revealing the title. “It’s one of the best books I’ve read in my entire life and I’ve been reading since I was three,” she added.

As for what to expect from the novel, Winfrey kept the description to a minimum on socials. “It’s set in another land at another time, I’m not even going to tell you what it’s about,” she said, adding “I don’t have the words.”

“It is one of the most transportive, one of the most deeply felt novels I have ever experienced,” she added. We appreciate the lack of spoilers!

In her announcement, Winfrey continued raving about the book. “Many moments during the read I had to stop and remember to breathe,” she remembered. “I couldn’t put the book down until the very last page. It was unputdownable!”

In a short synopsis, The Covenant of Water follows three generations of a family from 1900 to 1977 in a Christian community in Kerala, India. Throughout the generations, the family members live through colonialism, independence, and mysterious drownings.

“At the turn of the century, a twelve-year-old girl from Kerala’s long-existing Christian community, grieving the death of her father, is sent by boat to her wedding, where she will meet her forty-year-old husband for the first time,” the official synopsis reads. “From this unforgettable new beginning, the young girl—and future matriarch, known as Big Ammachi—will witness unthinkable changes over the span of her extraordinary life, full of joy and triumph as well as hardship and loss, her faith and love the only constants.”

“This epic tale soars with lyricism and tension, transporting you across time and continents,” Winfrey added. Looks like we’ve got some reading to do!

