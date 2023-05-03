Emma Watson Gave a Raw View of Why She’s Been Absent From Hollywood Over the Last 4 Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Four years have whizzed by and Emma Watson has not stepped on set to make a film since 2019’s Little Women. It’s not that she isn’t being offered roles by Hollywood studios, it’s that she prioritized her mental health first.

In a revealing interview with Financial Times, the 33-year-old star admitted, “I wasn’t very happy if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged. The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn’t have very much control over.” Watson has always been someone who is tuned into activism, especially when it came to women’s causes, and she felt that it had become “very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn’t get to be involved in the process.”

Tom Felton reflects on the special bond he shares with 'Harry Potter' co-star, Emma Watson. https://t.co/MnpM4o2nkj — SheKnows (@SheKnows) October 14, 2022

The accountability was “really frustrating” because she felt she “didn’t have a voice” and “didn’t have a say.” It was time for Watson to make a change in her life and take control of the work she was putting out there. She added, “I started to realize that I only wanted to stand in front of things where if someone was going to give me flak about it, I could say, in a way that didn’t make me hate myself, ‘Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better.’”

Fans shouldn’t worry about Watson retiring from acting because she will be back on set in early 2024 with a project that will feed her soul. “I love what I do,” Watson summed up. “It’s finding a way to do it where I don’t have to fracture myself into different faces and people. And I just don’t want to switch into robot mode anymore. Does that make sense?” It sure does!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from paparazzi.