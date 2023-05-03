Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Kevin Costner’s Statement After His Wife Filed for Divorce Suggests a Messy Breakup Ahead

Giovana Gelhoren
On May 3, for example, Kevin Costner‘s wife Christine Baumgartner surprisingly filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor after almost 18 years of marriage, TMZ first reported. Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split without providing any further details.

Following the news, Costner’s reps shared his side of the story to People. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his team shared.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” the rep added.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot back in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. Costner also has four older children from previous relationships. According to TMZ, the former couple have both requested joint custody of the kids.

Between the impending divorce, figuring out child custody, and the speculation that Costner might be leaving Yellowstone, it seems like there is a lot going on for Costner. And although we’re wishing them the best moving forward, we can’t help but think there’s a messy path ahead.

