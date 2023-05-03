This Royal Expert Is Setting the Record Straight on Why Prince Harry Took Long to Confirm His Coronation RSVP

When it comes to Prince Harry‘s decision to attend King Charles III‘s coronation on Saturday May 6, critics from all over have debated on whether he should attend or not and, if he should, why he took so long to confirm his RSVP in the first place. But, according to royal expert Omid Scobie on This Morning, Harry never had any doubt about what he should do.

“There was never any question on whether he would want to come or not,” Scobie said. “It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think. From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation that they were 100 percent welcome at this event,” he continued. “For Harry, there was certainly no question about it.” Looks like the tables have changed, right?

“Ultimately, he is fifth in line to the throne,” the Finding Freedom author said, noting that Harry is still aware of his position in the royal family. “He is a Councillor of State. There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here, and he takes that seriously, even though he’s not a working member of the royal family.”

Harry’s decision, however, wasn’t solely focused on his royal duties. “As we’ve heard from him time and time again in his interviews, despite the pain that he’s experienced from his own family, he still cares for them,” Scobie said.

As for how Harry is feeling now about the decision, Scobie hinted he doesn’t regret it. “I don’t think he would want to look back and regret not being there for that moment,” the author added.

But, although Harry’s presence is more than confirmed, it looks like he won’t have a significant role in the ceremony at all. “Unfortunately, there is nothing carved out in the ceremony for him, and I would imagine if Harry and Meghan [Markle] were working royals still, and everything had worked out differently, there may have been some way for them to have been orchestrated into it, or at least to be visible on that big balcony,” Scobie said.

“But obviously that’s not the case, and people are wondering where Harry will be,” he continued. “Will he be with the civvies or will he be with his family members, and if he is what row will he be in? I think people will be watching to see that almost as a reflection of where he stands with his family today.” You’re spot on Scobie, that’s exactly what we’ll be looking out for on Saturday… Can you blame us?

