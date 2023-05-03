Gwyneth Paltrow Did Not Hold Back When Asked About Steamy Details on Her A-List Exes

Over the years, Gwyneth Paltrow has been involved in her fair share of controversies. Most recently, she became the poster person for the term “almond mom” after sharing details on her diet. But, if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that Paltrow has an impressive list of exes, from Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck to her ex-husband Chris Martin.

So, in honor of her “stacked roster,” the Goop founder was invited to this week’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast to answer some steamy throwback questions.

When asked who is the better kisser between Pitt and Affleck, Paltrow kept her answer quite neutral. “They were both good kissers,” she said.

When asked who’s better in bed, however, Paltrow wasn’t afraid to dish some details. “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup],” she remembered, per Page Six. “And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

As a reminder, Paltrow and Pitt were together between 1995 and 1997 before they called off their engagement. Paltrow then dated Affleck on and off between 1997 and 2000. Years later, in 2003, Paltrow married her first husband Martin. The two split in 2014 after welcoming two kids Apple, 18, and son Moses, 17, together.

At another point in the episode, Paltrow played "F—, Marry, Kill" with Affleck, Pitt, and Martin.

“I think Brad,” Paltrow said, choosing to sleep with the Babylon star. Paltrow also added she’d choose to “remarry” the Coldplay frontman. “Ben, yeah, God bless him,” she added.

Also in the talk, Paltrow opened up about her breakup with Pitt back in 1997 which left her “heartbroken.” “I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight,” she said. “In a lot of ways, I didn’t really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old.”

“It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” she remembered. “He’s wonderful. I really like him a lot.”

Though she may still have kind words for her celebrity exes, Paltrow is now happily married to former Glee writer Brad Falchuck. But who says looking back can’t be fun?

