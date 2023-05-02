Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Tried Hard to Hide Their Reportedly ‘Rekindled’ Romance

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio love to keep fans guessing about their dating status, but we think they are back on after they reportedly went the extra mile to hide their togetherness. The Met Gala afterparty sighting also aligns with the early April reports that they were giving their love another shot.

On Monday night, Hadid hit the official celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning Givenchy dress. DiCaprio skipped the formal element of the evening and headed to a Met Gala afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, per an Us Weekly source. He made sure to stay as incognito as possible with his black baseball cap, face mask, shirt, blazer, and pants. Nothing to see here!

Gigi Hadid departs The Mark Hotel for the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Image Press Agency/MEGA.

After a quick wardrobe change, the 28-year-old supermodel also entered the club to likely join her on-again, off-again boyfriend. They might keep in casual in front of the paparazzi, but too many fans are keeping track of their comings and goings, and they certainly wind up at the same places at the same time. Coincidence? We don’t think so.

An Entertainment Tonight insider revealed last month that the pair is all about “timing” when it comes to their budding relationship. “They both enjoy each other’s company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit,” they shared. While this may not be DiCaprio or Hadid’s romance of a lifetime, they are having fun — for now — and not making any future plans.

Before you go, click here to see famous men who routinely date women half their age.