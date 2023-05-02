Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Might Have Taken Their Relationship From Rumored to Real

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have teased their relationship with their fans over the last few months — are they friends or something more? Well, it looks like the 2023 Met Gala was their coming out party, but it wasn’t done on the red carpet.

There are no official snapshots taken of them together in their designer duds, but they were spotted conversing once they were safely inside the museum. (See the photo HERE.) The moment seemed casual and comfortable between them, so that was the first sign that this might be a dating confirmation. Impatient fans had to wait even later in the evening for the after party when there was a wardrobe change at the Ritz Hotel. There was no PDA, but Jenner looked back to make sure her plus one was with her as the paparazzi fired away with their cameras.

Jenner wore very little and it’s kind of hard to even describe. We would say it’s a sheer tight romper with a black thong and heels, maybe? Whatever it was, the design hugged her toned body and showed off her supermodel figure. Bad Bunny kept it causal with brown pants, a light brown jacket, and an open bottle of champagne. They were together, but perhaps not ready to show how romantic their relationship is just yet.

Jenner and the musician have been linked since February after her breakup with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. Bad Bunny has wasted no time inserting Booker into his “CoCo Chanel” single with the translated lyrics: “I’m not bad, baby that’s a gimmick / But the sun in Puerto Rico is hotter than in Phoenix / She knows it.” We think that’s all the confirmation anyone needs — Jenner and Bad Bunny are in more than dating situation.

