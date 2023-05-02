King Charles III Played a ‘Very Long Game’ in His Rise to the Throne With Queen Camilla by His Side

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With King Charles III’s coronation just a few days away, a new National Geographic documentary, Charles: In His Own Words, is taking a closer look at the complexities of his life. One aspect of the monarch’s personal life that will always bother some royal fans is his marriage to Queen Camilla — many feel that their affair was at Princess Diana’s expense.

Director Tom Jennings shared his thoughts with SheKnows about Charles playing “a very long game” when it came to his romance with Camilla. “You know, look at Camilla. It’s probably the longest game,” he explains. “He knew her in 1970. It didn’t work out. They both got married [to other people], they continue to see each other. And here we are 53 years later, they’re married.”

When it was time for Charles to settle down and get married, there was still an “archaic requirement of virginity” for a royal bride. That’s why Camilla didn’t qualify as a suitable partner for Charles the first time around. She went off to marry Andrew Parker Bowles and have two children, son Tom and daughter Laura. That never stopped Charles and Camilla from their affair, but for them, they were each other’s soulmates.

Charles was so insistent to have his wife by his side when he ascended to the throne that he made sure Queen Elizabeth publicly signed off on the matter — even though Camilla is a tough sell for many royal fans. Jennings notes, “Camilla is going to be queen. That’s the longest game I know of, 53 years. And they got the blessing of Queen Elizabeth before she died to make sure that this happens.”

Charles: In His Own Words is currently airing on National Geographic and Hulu. It will premiere on Friday, May 5 on Disney+.