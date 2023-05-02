The theme of the 2023 Met Gala, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” allowed for many celebrities, like Gisele Bündchen and Nicole Kidman, to re-wear a gown the late designer had created for them in the past. Margot Robbie didn’t have that opportunity, but she did bring back a design that was made famous by an iconic supermodel: Cindy Crawford.

The curve-hugging black gown with sheer panels and gold embellishments on the corseted bodice was originally worn by Crawford at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1993-1994 in January 1993. The supermodel looked stunning in Lagerfeld’s creation which was accessorized with a red lip and voluminous hair clip back with barrettes on one side.

Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld.

The Barbie star took inspiration from that nostalgic moment and updated the gown with a fresh, dewy face, and soft waves that framed her face. She let the Chanel dress be the show-stopping conversation piece of the night — and she looked gorgeous. Robbie shared a bit of insight when she spoke with Vogue on the red carpet, noting, “I’m wearing Chanel, this dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993. They remade it for me and it’s obviously a Karl design. I feel really great in it, actually.”

Cindy Crawford walks the runway during the Chanel Haute Couture show as part of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 1993-1994 in January, 1993 in Paris, France. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images.

Crawford was thrilled by the tribute and shared photos of her and Robbie in the dress. She captioned the Instagram carousel with a few sweet words, “Ode to Karl. Love seeing this look come back to life.” It’s wonderful to see the women supporting each other through fashion and their love for what Lagerfeld created at Chanel.

