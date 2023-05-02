Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Might Be the Friendliest Exes We’ve Ever Seen After This Sighting

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk always have rumors swirling around them suggesting that they are back together. However, it’s quite possible that it’s just something simple and pure, like a healthy and friendly relationship after their romantic partnership ended. How very un-Hollywood of them!

The duo was spotted at the Met Gala on Monday night having what looks to be a serious moment. Dressed in their stunning formalwear, Cooper had a slight smirk on his face and Shayk looked him straight into his blue eyes. It was a candid snapshot, so we aren’t going to read anything more into it than that, but it’s nice to see the dynamic duo enjoying a night out together in a sweet and platonic way. The couple shares daughter, Lea, 6, and they’ve done their best to co-parent in an amicable way.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue.

The 48-year-old actors split from the 37-year-old model in 2019, but there wasn’t much time away from each other. They are a part of a tight New York City social circle, and they even took a family vacation together in 2022 that looked warm and loving — just not in a romantic way. Shayk has been asked about her relationship with Cooper by the media, but she’s been very adamant about keeping what happens in their private life off the radar.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she explained to Elle magazine in 2021. “It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.” It’s nice to see that their friendship goes well beyond taking care of their daughter, it carries over into their adult life and it comes from a very respectful place.

