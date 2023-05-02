Princess Anne Just Gave a Rare Interview & Finally Addressed Rising Anti-Monarchy Protests

If you’re a member of the British royal family and are not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, chances are you attend various public events but rarely do sit-down interviews. For Princess Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, that couldn’t be more true. Though we’ve known her face for years, we know little about the royal’s opinions, duties, and overall demeanor.

That all changed, however, when the Princess Royal sat down with CBC News: The National on May 1 ahead of her brother King Charles III‘s coronation.

In the interview, Anne addressed many of the hot topics surrounding the monarchy recently, including the idea of “slimming down the monarchy” and the rise of anti-monarchy protests.

“I think the slim down [comment] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment,” she said lightheartedly, hinting to Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer being active royals. “It doesn’t sound like a good idea from where I’m standing,” she continued.

As for what Anne thinks of the rise of anti-monarchy sentiments, she doesn’t seem too concerned. “We don’t, in many respects, need to deal with it,” she said. “It is the monarch that is the key to this and the constitution that underpins the monarchy.”

"We, as a family, see ourselves there to support that role," she continued. "What we do, we hope, contributes to the monarchy in the way which it can convey continuity, of not just interest but of service, of understanding, the way that people of communities want to live their lives."

As for the conversation about the royal family’s relevance as an institution, Anne had a stronger opinion on the matter. “It is perfectly true that it is a moment where you need to have that discussion but I would just underline that the monarchy provides, with the constitution, a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way,” she said, acknowledging the issue.

As for what to expect from Saturday’s coronation, Anne revealed she hasn’t been asking “too many questions.” “It’ll be such a different scenario,” she said, comparing it to her mother’s grand occasion back in 1953. “There is so much in that service which you really have to do, I mean that is fundamentally important. It is the meaning of the coronation in every way, it’s not just a big ceremony.” We can’t wait to figure out, together with Anne, what awaits on May 6!

