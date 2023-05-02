New Met Gala Photos Prove Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Still on Good Terms After Split

After a breakup, from the most amicable to the messiest ones, doing your best to not run into your ex can be quite a skill. Especially if the relationship is long, lines can get blurry as to who’s your friend versus their friend, what restaurants you loved that they actually introduced you to, etc. For celebrity exes, for example, run-ins in big star-studded events seem almost inevitable. Luckily for Kim Kardashian and her ex Pete Davidson, they seem to be totally okay with it.

At the 2023 Met Gala, new photos show that the SKIMS founder reunited with the former Saturday Night Live star during the event. Their reunion is almost nine months since their August 2022 split.

In the pictures, the former duo is seen chatting with R&B singer Usher. In one picture, Davidson is seen smiling at Kardashian while she faces Usher and in another shot, Kardashian faces Davidson directly as he makes a more serious face towards her.

Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Fans of the former couple know that the Met Gala has a special meaning for Davidson and Kardashian as they walked the steps of the Met together at last year’s event. At the 2022 Met Gala, Kardashian wore the headline-making Marilyn Monroe dress while Davidson was the ultimate plus one in a classic black suit.

The couple, who were together for nine months before their split, was making their second-ever red carpet appearance together at the time. And, even though almost everything has changed since, it looks like there’s no bad blood between them!