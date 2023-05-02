Gisele Bündchen Proved She’s in Her Most Confident Era Yet in Her First Solo Met Gala in Almost Two Decades

Gisele Bündchen isn’t looking back on the past, she’s happily flying solo and the confidence she served up on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet radiated from every angle. The 42-year-old supermodel is proving that her post-Tom Brady era is one to watch because she’s ready to soar into the future.

Bündchen decided to showcase a throwback Chanel gown that featured white sequins in a vertical-stripe pattern and a dramatic feather cape. She first wore Karl Lagerfeld’s creation in a 2007 Harper’s Bazaar Korea shoot that was close to her heart. The supermodel could not wipe the smile off her face as she posed, twirled, and swirled for the cameras — it was as if she was saying, “Tom Brady, who?” She and her NFL ex-husband were staples at the Met Gala for almost two decades, so this is her first single-gal outing since 2007.

Gisele Bündchen at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. Michael Buckner for Variety

Bündchen’s divorce wasn’t her top priority when she spoke to the media on the red carpet, though — it was all about honoring Lagerfeld and why she chose to wear this particular gown. “It is vintage Chanel,” Bündchen told Vogue in her red-carpet interview. “I wore this dress in 2006 or 2007 in an editorial with him. I wore the same dress. So when I was picking a dress, I was like, ‘Which dress is going to be the dress?’ And I thought, ‘This is the one.’”

Perhaps the Met Gala will be a sign that fans will have more Bündchen red-carpet sightings soon. The fashion icon knows how to make her presence known in the most elegant of ways — and we can’t wait to see what she delivers in her 2.0 supermodel era.

