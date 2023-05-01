Jessica Chastain Went Undercover at the Met Gala in Her Most Dramatic Hair Transformation Yet

Jessica Chastain always serves up a powerful presence on any red carpet, but we were not ready for her 2023 Met Gala look. Our jaws dropped to the floor when she showed up with a dramatic hair transformation, it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen from her before!

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The 46-year-old actress looked unrecognizable with her elegant blonde locks, styled in a sleek, straight fashion. We can’t even remember her stunning red hair at this moment, that’s how chic and sophisticated this transformation is. The icy color complemented her fair skin and provided the perfect contrast to her sheer black Gucci gown. We are talking about major drama! Chastain’s makeup included a smokey eye with a nude lip that added a hint of subtlety to her overall look — it was absolute perfection.

Chastain teased her look on Instagram, asking her fans in the caption, “Any guesses who’s my inspo for tonight ?” One fan answered, “Miranda Priestly” in the comments — a nod to Meryl Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada. Another chimed in with, “Morticia Addams,” from The Addams Family movies, but we think someone else was spot-on with their answer: “Karl Lagerfeld.” The late designer had his own signature look — an all-black ensemble, a flair for drama, and his icy-white hair. It’s such a sweet way to honor the legend and his iconic style.

It’s unclear whether Chastain chose to wear a wig or dyed her as Kim Kardashian did for her Marilyn Monroe look in 2022, but we love to see her playing with her image. A new ice princess is born at the 2023 Met Gala.

