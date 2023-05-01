Nicole Kidman Wore a Very Familiar Chanel Dress to the Met Gala That Fans Have Seen Before

Nicole Kidman is no stranger to the Chanel brand, but it was quite a surprise to see her turn up at the 2023 Met Gala in a gown that fans have seen before. The Karl Lagerfeld creation was worn in a cinematic Chanel N°5 commercial directed by Baz Luhrmann in 2004 — that means the dress is almost 20 years old!

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

It was the perfect way for Kidman to honor the late designer in the stunning pale-pink gown with a dramatic train that has over “250 pink ostrich feathers, and over 3,000 silver crystals and sequins,” according to Vogue. Lagerfeld loved seeing Kidman “in the palest of pink” and even designed her 2002 Oscars dress. While she loved that look, it was the Chanel N°5 design that was always her favorite and to be able to wear it again is such a treat.

“I have the most indelible memories of fittings with Karl in the atelier, and I loved witnessing his dedication to his craft,” Kidman explained to the magazine. “I remember his laugh when he first sketched the dress and handed me the sketch. He always made me laugh. He designed a number of dresses for me, but I think this is the most spectacular.” The commercial is still one of the most expensive ads ever filmed on an astronomical budget of $33 million — and we imagine a lot of that money went into Kidman’s iconic wardrobe.

No one will ever forget her running through Times Square as the paparazzi chased her because that long Chanel train flowed in the wind behind her. Lagerfeld helped create a fashion moment that cemented Kidman as style muse.

Before you go, click here to see all of our favorite naked dresses of all time:

