Penelope Cruz Looks Like an Angelic Vision in the Most Stunning White Gown at the 2023 Met Gala

Penelope Cruz is taking her role as one of the co-chairs of the 2023 Met Gala very seriously. She not only showed up on the red carpet looking like an angelic vision, but the 49-year-old actress also made sure to live up to the hype by honoring the theme of the night: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Michael Buckner/ Variety.

The Vicky Christina Barcelona star wore one of the late designer’s creations from his 1988 Spring/Summer Chanel collection — and she did not disappoint in serving up the fashion drama. The sheer-white gown had an attached hood embellished with silver sequins as it gently framed her gorgeous face. The plunging neckline showed off her stunning curves and cascaded down to a full skirt and silver sky-high platform heels. She accessorized with soft, dewy makeup, large silver-drop earrings, and her hair parted in the middle and swept into a low bun. It was the best way to make an entrance!

The Oscar winner shared her memories of Lagerfeld with Entertainment Tonight, calling it a “very emotional day” because she “loves him” and “misses him.” Cruz added, “To be here celebrating him is special and emotional.” She first met the designer in 1999 and she often wore his creations over the years. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star mentioned that they became “very close friends” after he asked her to be an ambassador for the Chanel brand in 2018.

Many fans will remember the exquisite pink-and-brown leaf dress she wore at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. The look was such a statement piece that Cruz absolutely glowed with natural makeup and her long hair in a sleek, straight style. That’s why she’s the perfect person to honor Lagerfeld on such a special night, looking like a total goddess in Chanel.

