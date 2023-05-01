Justin Theroux Has a Very Understandable Reason for Not Discussing His Ex Jennifer Aniston to the Press

Jennifer Aniston has maintained a very friendly relationship with her ex-husband Justin Theroux and he’s very protective of their post-divorce life for a good reason. He believes that having her in his life is way more important than any media headline.

The White House Plumbers star tried his best to dodge the topic altogether in a new Esquire profile with co-star Woody Harrelson, but he also explained his reasons why this was so important to him. “I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don’t talk about Jen,” Theroux cryptically said. “People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.”

Jennifer Aniston, Mindy Kaling, Drew Barrymore & more ladies who prove being single is just as fulfilling as any relationship. https://t.co/gJEyVB4Zeo — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 27, 2022

The one thing he hasn’t been secretive about is how much he loathed the scrutiny and invasion of privacy after his A-list partnership. “And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” Theroux added. “Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.” The former couple was only married for a brief time — from 2015 to 2018 — but their platonic bond remains.

The dynamic duo were recently spotted at II Cantinori in New York City on April 22, dining with pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka — don’t get any ideas, though. They aren’t together romantically, but they don’t have a problem enjoying a dinner out with mutual friends. Theroux is keeping his inner circle tight, and that includes protecting what he says about Aniston and their time together — both past and present.

